Drugs, BMW, Stolen Gun, Ammunition Seized In Area Raid, Police Say

A nearly 10-month investigation into the alleged distribution of cocaine resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old man, according to New York State Police.

Johnny Jones, 43, of New Paltz was arrested after a search warrant was carried out at his residence on Friday, May 3, New York State Police say.

The search resulted in the discovery and seizure of the following, according to police:

Approximately 850 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine

A .40 caliber handgun police say was stolen

Numerous rounds of ammunition

Scales

Drug packaging

A quantity of marijuana

Approximately $10,000 cash

Police say they also seized a 2006 BMW in regards to the investigation.

Jones was identified to be an individual responsible for the distribution of kilograms of both powder and crack cocaine, police say.

Jones was arrested and faces the following charges:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A felony

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class E felony

Obstructing governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor

Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation

Jones was processed and arraigned in the Town of New Paltz. He was remanded to Ulster County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.