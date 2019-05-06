Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Drugs, BMW, Stolen Gun, Ammunition Seized In Area Raid, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Man charged after 10-month investigation by NYSP results in recovery of cocaine, crack cocaine and other illicit substances
Man charged after 10-month investigation by NYSP results in recovery of cocaine, crack cocaine and other illicit substances Photo Credit: New York State Police

A nearly 10-month investigation into the alleged distribution of cocaine resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old man, according to New York State Police.

Johnny Jones, 43, of New Paltz was arrested after a search warrant was carried out at his residence on Friday, May 3, New York State Police say.

The search resulted in the discovery and seizure of the following, according to police:

  • Approximately 850 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine
  • A .40 caliber handgun police say was stolen
  • Numerous rounds of ammunition
  • Scales
  • Drug packaging
  • A quantity of marijuana
  • Approximately $10,000 cash

Police say they also seized a 2006 BMW in regards to the investigation.

Jones was identified to be an individual responsible for the distribution of kilograms of both powder and crack cocaine, police say.

Jones was arrested and faces the following charges:

  • First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A felony
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class E felony
  • Obstructing governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation

Jones was processed and arraigned in the Town of New Paltz. He was remanded to Ulster County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.

