Drug Bust Nets Cocaine, Cash, Stolen Gun In Area

Kathy Reakes
Drugs, a stolen gun, and cash were seized during a bust.
Drugs, a stolen gun, and cash were seized during a bust. Photo Credit: Middletown Police Department

A Wallkill man was allegedly busted with drugs, guns, and cash following a three-month investigation by police into the sale of crack cocaine in the City of Middletown.

Jason Chisolm, 39, was busted on Thursday, May 23, by the City of Middletown Police Department Narcotics Unit, assisted by members of the New York State Police and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, during the execution of a search warrant of his residence, said City of Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry Thoelen.

While conducting a search of the residence, officers found 53.3 grams of cocaine, 31.3 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded 9mm handgun that had previously been reported stolen from Pennsylvania, one box of 9mm ammunition, $1,920 in cash, as well as packaging materials, said Thoelen.

Chisolm was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, he added.

A female, Miranda Peterson 29, of the Town of Wallkill, was located at the residence at the time of the warrant, and she was also arrested and charged with the same offenses.

Both were later arraigned in Middletown City Court and sent to Orange County Jail awaiting a future court appearance.

