Driver Shot, Killed, Causing Rollover Crash In Area, Police Say

Police are searching for witnesses after a Hudson Valley man was shot and killed while driving, causing a rollover crash.

The incident began in Orange County in Newburgh around 1:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8 on Benkard Avenue.

The shooting death was discovered while the city of Newburgh officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 32 Benkard Ave., said the Newburgh Police Department.

While officers were responding to the area, they received another call in the area of 211 Liberty Street for a rollover motor vehicle accident, police said.

Responding officers located the victim, a 39-year-old Newburgh resident, entrapped in a vehicle that had been shot multiple times, police said.

The City of Newburgh Fire Department extricated the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his right upper back and was unconscious/unresponsive, police added.

Officers and Mobile Life Support Services began CPR, attempted to render lifesaving aid, and transported the victim to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers located six expended shell casings in the area of S. Lander Street and Benkard Avenue, they added.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509.

Callers can remain anonymous.

