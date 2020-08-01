Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle, Hits Rock Wall, Utility Pole In Ramapo

A 31-year-old man was injured after allegedly losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a rock wall and a utility pole.

The incident took place in Rockland on Tuesday, Jan. 7, during the early evening on Camp Hill Road in Ramapo, said police.

The driver, a Village of New Hempstead resident, lost control of his vehicle, struck a rock wall and utility pole causing the vehicle to overturn, according to police.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed, before being transported by Spring Valley Ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Rockland Paramedics and the Hillcrest Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.