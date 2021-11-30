Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Number Of Cases, Infection Rate; Latest Breakdown
Police & Fire

Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Region With Dog Inside Car

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was killed during a single-vehicle crash in the area after losing control of his 2004 Chevrolet Corvette.
A man was killed during a single-vehicle crash in the area after losing control of his 2004 Chevrolet Corvette. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A man was killed during a single-vehicle crash in the area after losing control of his 2004 Chevrolet Corvette.

Michael Haas, age 69, was killed in Sullivan County around 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, when sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a one-car crash with entrapment on Route 97 in the town of Lumberland.

According to Undersheriff Eric J. Chaboty, of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said the Corvette had been traveling southbound at a normal rate of speed when it suddenly crossed the double yellow line, spun around, and struck a tree with the rear of the vehicle. 

Haas, of the Town of Greeley in Pike County, Pennsylvania, near the Sullivan County border, was pronounced dead at the scene by Sullivan County Coroner Alan Kesten. 

A small dog uninjured in the crash was recovered from the vehicle. 

The state police, Highland Lake, and Sparrowbush Fire Departments assisted at the scene. 

The accident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.