Police & Fire

Driver Injured After Fleeing Hudson Valley Speeding Stop, Crashing Into Tree

A driver who fled state police during a traffic stop and took them on a pursuit before crashing into a tree was airlifted to an area hospital after losing consciousness. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are investigating an incident in which the driver allegedly fled during a traffic stop and later crashed into a tree.

The incident in Dutchess County began in East Fishkill around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19 when troopers stopped the car for allegedly speeding.

As the trooper was questioning the unidentified driver during the stop on the Taconic State Parkway, the driver took off, exiting the Taconic and heading eastbound on Route 52, state police said.

Troopers pursued the vehicle, which drove off the road and struck a tree at Route 52 and Overhill Road, according to police.

The driver attempted to run from the scene but was taken into custody by troopers, police said. 

After being apprehended, the driver lost consciousness and was transported by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

