Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Video: Train Slams Into Tractor-Trailer Stuck On Tracks In Sloatsburg
Police & Fire

Driver In Ramapo Head-On Crashed Crossed Double-Yellow Line, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A reckless driver in Ramapo led to a head-on collision after he attempted to make an illegal pass.
A reckless driver in Ramapo led to a head-on collision after he attempted to make an illegal pass. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A driver attempting to make an illegal pass over the double-yellow line on a busy Rockland County roadway led to a head-on collision that left several hospitalized, police said.

A Ramapo police officer came upon a two-car head-on collision at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 on New Hempstead Road near the intersection of Ellington Way in New Hempstead.

According to police, the investigation determined that the driver of one of the vehicles involved crossed over the double yellow line in an attempt to overtake another vehicle and in doing so, collided with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, causing a head-on collision.

Occupants in both vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over the double yellow line was issued summonses and is due back in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court later this year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.