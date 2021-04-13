Driver Flees After Striking, Killing Man Unloading Groceries Outside Hudson Valley Home

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that left a popular area man dead.

The incident took place around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, April 10 in Sullivan County at 2642 State Route 52 in Liberty.

At the scene, deputies found 60-year-old Dennis Toscano dead on the shoulder of the highway, Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff said.

An investigation revealed that Toscano was unloading groceries from his car when a vehicle, traveling westbound towards White Sulphur Springs, struck him and fled the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives believe the vehicle involved was a 2010 to 2012 dark blue Subaru Legacy.

The vehicle would have front-end damage.

A GoFundMe set up to help cover funeral expenses, says Toscano was voted Best Painter in Sullivan County and loved to run marathons and ride his motorcycle.

He leaves behind two children, two stepchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, and his girlfriend.

"The lives he touched and the people he helped came from all walks of life and he was kind to all," the GoFundMe said.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office direct at 845-794-7100 or the Sheriff’s Confidential Tips Line at 845-807-0158.

