Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Driver Escapes After Car Crashes Into Pole, Bursts Into Flames In Ramapo

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A car burst into flames after the driver lost control and struck a utility pole. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A car burst into flames after the driver lost control and struck a utility pole. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A car burst into flames after the driver lost control and struck a utility pole. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A car burst into flames after the driver lost control and struck a utility pole. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A car burst into flames and was fully engulfed after a driver in Rockland County lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole, police said.

First responders responded to Pinebrook Road in Chestnut Ridge shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, where there was a report of a one-vehicle crash and subsequent car fire, police said.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the driver had left the roadway, striking a utility pole, at which point, the vehicle caught fire.

Police said that the driver was able to escape unharmed, and crews from the South Spring Valley Fire Department responded to the scene to help knock down the flames. Orange and Rockland Utilities later responded to the scene to evaluate the damage to the pole.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.