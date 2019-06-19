Contact Us
Police & Fire

Driver Charged With DWAI After Rollover Crash On Palisades Parkway That Injured One

Kathy Reakes
One person had to be extricated following a single-vehicle rollover crash.
One person had to be extricated following a single-vehicle rollover crash. Photo Credit: Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1

The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Palisades Parkway that injured the passenger has been charged with DWAI/Drugs, said state police.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash around 10:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, near Exit 11 in the Town of Ramapo, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Once on the scene, troopers found a man covered in mud sitting in the grass next to the vehicle. He was later identified as Michael Keyser, 36, of Stony Point, Nevel said.

Keyser told officers that he lost control of the vehicle because of the rain and wet highway. Troopers observed another male inside the vehicle. He had to be extricated from the vehicle by Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 and was transported to Nyack Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was later identified as Joseph Burkert, 50, also of Stony Point.

One person was injured during the single-vehicle rollover crash.

While being interviewed by troopers it was determined that Keyser was impaired by alcohol. He was then transported to Nyack Hospital to be evaluated by medical personnel. After being evaluated he was transported to the state police barracks in Haverstraw where he was charged with DWI, Nevel said.

During a further investigation of the vehicle, troopers found cocaine. Keyser was also charged with DWAI/Drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance, state police said.

The passengers, Bruket, was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

