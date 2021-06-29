Driver Charged For Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injuring Man On I-287

An allegedly drunk driver was arrested in Westchester following a hit-and-run crash in the shoulder of I-287, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers were dispatched to a stretch of I-287 in Greenburgh at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, where there was a reported hit-and-run involving a pedestrian struck on the side of the road.

Police said that New Rochelle resident Gabriel Zaragoza Castillo, age 30, was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry when he pulled into the right shoulder to switch seats with his passenger.

When he got out of the Toyota, police said that Castillo was struck by a passing pickup truck driver, who failed to stop at the scene. Castillo’s passenger was uninjured during the crash.

Castillo suffered serious injuries and was transported to Westchester Medical Center. He was still listed in critical condition on Monday, June 28.

According to investigators, while troopers were at Westchester Medical Center to continue their investigation, a pickup truck matching the description of the suspected pickup truck was located on the Sprain Brook Parkway, parked off the shoulder.

Police said that the 2008 Ford F350, bearing Ohio plates, also had damage that was consistent with parts that were left at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, Plain City, Ohio resident Eustaquio Vasquez Dominguez was also found to allegedly be intoxicated when interviewed by State Police troopers.

Dominguez, age 48, was taken into custody and refused a breathalyzer at State Police headquarters in Tarrytown, though investigators obtained a court order from the Westchester County Court to draw his blood.

Following the investigation, Dominguez was arrested and charged with felony counts of vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injuries, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned, released, and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.