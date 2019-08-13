Driver Busted For DWI After Running Stop Sign In Nyack, Police Say

An early morning weekday traffic stop led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Orange County man who was allegedly driving drunk when he blew through a stop sign, Orangetown police said.

An officer on patrol from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Highland Falls resident Matthew McGuirk shortly before 1:30 a.m. when he committed a traffic violation while driving in Nyack.

According to police, during the traffic stop, it was determined that McGuirk was under the influence and he was taken into custody. McGuirk was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he refused to submit to a breathalyzer.

McGuirk was processed and charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to submit to a chemical breath test and failure to stop at a stop sign. Following his processing, McGuirk was released and is scheduled to appear in Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to answer the charges.

