Driver Busted By State Police With BAC Twice Legal Limit On I-87 In Area, Police Say

Zak Failla
A driver was arrested on the Thruway in Ulster County. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A midday traffic stop in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of a man who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit.

New York State Police troopers received a report of an erratic driver on I-87 in Ulster County at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 in New Paltz.

Troopers were able to track down the driver, Springfield, New Jersey resident Alexander Ostrobrod, age 34, and stopped him for multiple traffic violations on the Thruway.

During the subsequent stop, police said that it was determined Ostrobrod was allegedly intoxicated and he was taken into custody by troopers.

After being transported to State Police Headquarters in Kingston, it was determined that Ostrobrod’s BAC was .20 percent, more than double the legal limit in New York.

Ostrobrod was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was later released to a sober third party and scheduled to return to the town of New Paltz Court on Wednesday, Oct. 6 to respond to the DWI charge.

