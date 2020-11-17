Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo
Driver Acting 'Supicously' Busted With Heroin In Ramapo, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

An area man was arrested for alleged drug possession after being stopped by police in Rockland County.

The unidentified man was stopped around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, by Ramapo police in the Hillcrest area of town, said the Ramapo Police.

According to police, an officer was patrolling a residential complex in the Hillcrest area of the town and observed an occupied vehicle parked in the lot. 

When approached by the officer, the driver started to act suspiciously. During the course of his contact, the officer noted signs of drug possession and initiated an investigation. 

During a search, the officer recovered an alleged amount of heroin and marijuana from the vehicle. 

The man was placed under arrest and charged with"

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal Possession of Marijuana and 
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle

He was held at RPD pending arraignment on the felony drug charge.

