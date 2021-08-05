Double-Fatal Crash Also Injures Seven In Area

New York State Police are asking the public for help with dashcam video or witnesses to a fatal Hudson Valley crash that reportedly killed two and injured seven.

It happened around 7:10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4 in Orange County in the town of Wallkill, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Ford Escape and a Toyota Sienna, traveling eastbound on Route 17 near exit 119 and the Sands Road overpass, according to Nevel.

Limited information is available at this time regarding the circumstances of the crash and those that were killed as the investigation continues.

The State Police ask any witnesses who may have observed the accident or anyone with information to contact Troop F, Middletown barracks at 845-344-5300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

