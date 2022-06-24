Don't Fall For It: Scam Callers Posing As Rockland Sheriff

The Rockland Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after it received reports of scam callers posing as being from the agency.

"Several people have contacted the Sheriff’s Office today reporting that they received suspicious phone calls from phone number 845-801-0573 stating that they were a sergeant from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office," the alert states.

Callers are told they were wanted for skipping jury duty and that there would be a warrant put out for their arrest if they didn't make payments via Zelle or Venmo, the agencysaid.

"THIS CALL IS A SCAM and the phone number is not connected to the Sheriff’s Office," the department said. "The Sheriff’s Office does not ask for payments in connection with warrants and members of the public should never provide personal information without verifying the identity of the caller."

