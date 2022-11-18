Don't Fall For It: Police In Spring Valley Warn Of E-Mail Scam Involving Geek Squad

Contact Us
Police in the Hudson Valley are warning residents about an email scam involving Best Buy's Geek Squad.
Police in the Hudson Valley are warning residents of a scam allegedly involving Best Buy's popular Geek Squad after receiving multiple complaints.

Victims are being contacted via email reporting that they owe money for a service plan and that there is a past due balance on their account, according to the Spring Valley Police.

Victims then provide their bank account information or pre-paid gift cards only to realize a day later a large sum of money is removed from their account without permission, police said.

Please contact Detective Fantasia at 845-721-9562 if you have any information on these scams and always remember to contact your local police department prior to giving out bank account numbers or transferring money if you should have any questions.

