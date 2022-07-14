Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Don't Fall For It: Alert Issued For Scam Callers Posing As Police, Relatives In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities have issued an alert to Hudson Valley residents about scam callers.
Authorities have issued an alert to Hudson Valley residents about scam callers. Photo Credit: Pixabay/StockSnap

Authorities have issued a new alert to Hudson Valley residents about scam callers.

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville said residents should be wary of calls from individuals asking for money, adding that scammers can use a variety of tactics to trick people.

These include impersonating police agencies and claiming a relative was arrested and needs bail, even putting people on the phone to impersonate and child or grandchild.

Other times scammers may pretend to be government employees and threaten to arrest or prosecute the victim unless they pay the scammer, he said. 

McConville said seniors are often targeted by these scams.

Residents who believe they have been a victim of a scam can call the Sheriff's Office at 845-225-4300 or their local police department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.