Don't Fall For It: Alert Issued For Scam Callers Posing As Police, Relatives In Hudson Valley

Authorities have issued a new alert to Hudson Valley residents about scam callers.

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville said residents should be wary of calls from individuals asking for money, adding that scammers can use a variety of tactics to trick people.

These include impersonating police agencies and claiming a relative was arrested and needs bail, even putting people on the phone to impersonate and child or grandchild.

Other times scammers may pretend to be government employees and threaten to arrest or prosecute the victim unless they pay the scammer, he said.

McConville said seniors are often targeted by these scams.

Residents who believe they have been a victim of a scam can call the Sheriff's Office at 845-225-4300 or their local police department.

