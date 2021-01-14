Don Jr. Leaves NY As City Cancels Trump Organization Contracts, PGA, Corporate America Cut Ties

Donald Trump Jr. has become the latest member of the First Family to flee New York amid more fallout tied to the circumstances surrounding his father's unprecedented second impeachment.

According to reports, Trump Jr. is following in the footsteps of his sister, Ivanka, who already left New York to establish residence in Florida.

The move comes as the PGA moved the 2022 championship from the Trump golf course in Bedminister, New Jersey, and corporate America began severing all ties with the much-maligned president.

Reports stated that Trump Jr. is looking at homes in Jupiter, Florida, less than two hours away from where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump recently purchased a multi-million dollar property.

Since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, Trump, his administration, and his family have come under fire, leading some businesses and former Trump supporters to back away from his brand as the soon to be former president continues to face backlash.

Among those distancing themselves from the Trump name include Coca-Cola, Marriott, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and AT&T, all of which have largely suspended any business with the president.

Despite the optics, Trump’s supporters and family have stood behind him, even as businesses and others sever ties.

“There has never been a political figure with more support or energy behind them than my father,” Eric Trump said earlier this week as the family reportedly considers starting their own media company in the wake of the president being banned from Twitter, Facebook, and other social media outlets.

“There will be no shortage of incredible opportunities in real estate and beyond.”

The PGA move reportedly “gutted” Trump, who was caught off guard by the sudden decision to strip his New Jersey golf club of a major tournament, leading to possible legal actions by the president’s team, though the PGA has stood behind its decision.

In a statement that hinted at a potential legal challenge, the Trump Organization called the decision “a breach of a binding contract,” adding that “they have no right to terminate the agreement.”

“Jim Richerson, the PGA of America President said in a statement that “it has become clear that conducting the P.G.A. Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the P.G.A. of America brand.”

Other companies that have abandoned Trump as he faces his second impeachment include online payment platform Stripe, Shopify, Snapchat, YouTube, Twitch, Reddit, Parler, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, which have all suspended donations to the president’s party.

With businesses abandoning the president, the mass exodus of his family out of New York and into Florida continues, led by Ivanka and followed by Donald Jr. and reportedly Tiffany Trump.

“There is no way they can stay in New York,” a source told the New York Post, which first reported the move. “They’d be tortured in the streets.”

