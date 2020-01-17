Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Here Are Brand-New Snowfall Projections For Fast-Moving Weekend Storm
Police & Fire

Dominican National Who Brought 2 Pounds Of Heroin From Rockland To NJ Sentenced

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
U.S. Homeland Security Investigations
U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Photo Credit: COURTESY: ice.gov

A Dominican national who smuggled more than two pounds of heroin from Rockland County into New Jersey was sentenced Thursday in Newark to a plea-bargained 34 months in federal prison.

Bienvenido Perez Lazala, 31, who previously admitted his role in moving the drug, must serve the entire sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Federal agents were listening as plans were made for Lazala to collect the heroin in Haverstraw and bring it to New Jersey, where he sold it to a buyer who turned out to be a law enforcement officer, U.S. Craig Carpenito said.

In addition to the prison term for last July’s guilty plea to drug conspiracy, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti sentenced Lazala on Thursday to two years of supervised release.

Carpenito credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations for its work on the case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ari Fontecchio of his Economic Crimes Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.