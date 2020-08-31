Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Dog Dies After House Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Firefighters in Mahopac worked quickly to knock down a house fire over the weekend. Photo Credit: Mahopac Falls Fire Department
A dog died after being caught in a house fire that broke out in the Hudson Valley.

Crews in Putnam County from the Mahopac Falls Fire Department responded to the blaze early on Sunday, Aug. 30 when smoke was seen coming out of a house on Lake Shore Drive in the Lake Secor neighborhood.

At the time the fire broke out, neighbors said that the home was unoccupied, except for a dog who was inside the residence.

According to Mahopac Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Jack Casey, crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, and the dog was located within minutes.

Firefighters and paramedics, many of whom received training from a local veterinary clinic, attempted to initiate CPR on the dog, Casey noted, but their attempts to revive it were unsuccessful.

There were no other injuries reported. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

