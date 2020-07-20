Discovery Of Body In Hudson Valley May Be Linked To Shooting Involving Family Of Federal Judge

This story has been updated.

A body found in the Hudson Valley may be linked to the shooting death of the son and wounding of the husband of a federal judge just assigned to a financial fraud case tied to the late convicted sex offender billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the wounding of her husband, according to a new report.

The fatal gunshot wound victim was discovered on a roadway in the Sullivan County town of Rockland on Monday morning, July 20. A town employee reportedly made the discovery at Ragin and Berry Brook roads.

According to NBC New York, police investigators and the FBI and police are working to determine if a gun found at the scene could be linked to the one used to kill the 20-year-old son and wound the husband of Judge Esther Salas at around 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19 in New Jersey in North Brunswick Township.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the man died of a self-inflicted wound, according to multiple reports.

The man has been described as an attorney who filed civil lawsuits over the years, sources told NBC New York.

After the shootings, the FBI said it was looking for "one subject," later identified as an unknown white man dressed as a FedEx deliveryman and wearing a mask.

Salas, 51, was appointed to the U.S. District Court for New Jersey in Newark by President Barack Obama in 2010.

Daniel Salas, who attended Catholic University in Washington, D.C., played baseball at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen, New Jersey.

Salas' husband, Mark Anderl, 63, a criminal defense attorney, was listed in critical but stabbing condition after the shooting.

Salas was not injured in the incident, and was reportedly in the basement of the home.

Late last week, Salas was assigned to a class-action lawsuit brought by a group of investors against Deutsche Bank, claiming it didn't flag questionable transactions from Epstein's account.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

