Disabled Vehicle Check Leads To DWI Arrest In Stony Point

Kathy Reakes
Robert Rykowski
Robert Rykowski Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 55-year-old man was arrested for alleged aggravated DWI after Stony Point police responded to call regarding a disabled vehicle and a dispute in progress.

Robert Rykowski, of Sloatsburg, was arrested around 3:45 a.m., Monday, April 15, on criminal contempt charges for violating a protective order and the DWI charged, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When officers responded to the scene, they found Rykowski and a woman beside the vehicle. Rykowski admitted to driving the vehicle and was also found to be violation of a stay-away order from the woman he was accompanied by, Hylas said.

A blood-alcohol test showed Rykowski was more than three times over the legal limit which led to the aggravated DWI charged, police said.

He was released with an appearance ticket.

