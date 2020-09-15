Details Released After Four Killed, Two Injured In Wrong-Way Southern State Parkway Crash

State Police have released details on a horrific wrong-way Long Island crash with four fatalities that happened just before daybreak on a busy stretch of the Southern State Parkway, according to state police.

It involved several vehicles and happened on the eastbound side at around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the area of Exit 29, in the town of Oyster Bay, said state police.

A Toyota sedan, with the driver as the sole occupant, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck an SUV traveling eastbound, with four occupants, head on, state police said.

A third vehicle, an SUV, which the driver was the only occupant, attempted to avoid the collision and struck the Toyota sedan, said police.

A motorcyclist also attempted to avoid the collision and lost control of the motorcycle, striking debris from the collision.

The driver of the sedan and three occupants of the SUV all died at the scene and the fourth occupant is in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured and the motorcyclist was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

Identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Southern State Parkway was closed eastbound as the accident investigation continues with traffic being diverted at Exit 27. There were rubbernecking delays westbound during the closure. The lanes reopened later in the morning.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and state police are asking for anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

