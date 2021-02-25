Details Emerge After Double-Fatal Saw Mill Parkway Crash

Westchester County Police are investigating a crash that killed two people on the Saw Mill River Parkway.

County Police received several 911 calls about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 reporting that a vehicle had gone off the road and rolled over on the southbound Saw Mill near Rumsey Road, in Yonkers, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the department.

One person was found outside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other persons were extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

One of them subsequently died of injuries sustained in the crash, O'Leary said.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification to family members.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Accident Investigation/Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact County Police at 914-864-7701.

The Yonkers Police Department, Yonkers Fire Department, and Empress EMS assisted at the scene.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

