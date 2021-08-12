Deputy Saves Woman From Burning Vehicle Following Crash In Area

A Hudson Valley woman is alive thanks to the efforts of an area deputy who happened to see her crash her vehicle, which then burst into flames.

The incident took place in Putnam County around 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, on Route 9D in the Town of Philipstown near Boscobel.

At that time, when Putnam County Deputy William Verrastro was traveling southbound on the roadway and spotted a white Hyundai behind him suddenly veer off the road and collide with a tree and catch on fire, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Verrastro immediately ran to the aid of the trapped woman who was unconscious in the burning vehicle which was now partially engulfed in flames.

With the assistance of an unknown Good Samaritan who the department is attempting to identify, they were able to gain access to the vehicle.

Verrastro freed the woman from the burning vehicle and then carried her to safety after which the vehicle was consumed by flames.

"Had it not been for the quick actions and teamwork in a life-threatening situation this woman would certainly have lost her life," the department said.

