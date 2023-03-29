Contact Us
Deer Stuck In Iron Gate Freed By Hydraulic Tool In Hudson Valley: Video

Ben Crnic
A passerby and a police officer had to use a hydraulic spreader to free a deer that had become stuck in an iron gate in Bedford.
Thanks to quick action from a passerby and police officer, a deer that had found itself in a tight spot in Northern Westchester was able to wiggle itself free from an iron gate. 

The incident happened on Sunday, March 26 around 10:30 a.m., when a man told police that a deer had become stuck between two wrought iron gates in Bedford on Sarles Street, according to Bedford Police Lt. Jeff Gulick. 

Soon after this, Officer John Moylan and the man who found the deer began working to free the animal, using a hydraulic spreader to widen the opening between the iron bars to allow the deer more room to free itself, as seen in a bodycam video of the incident released by Bedford PD. 

After a slight push, the deer was able to slip free and ran off seemingly uninjured, Gulick said. 

