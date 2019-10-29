Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Death Of 32-Year-Old Woman Found In Area Apartment Under Investigation

Kathy Reakes
A 32-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment in Port Jervis.
A 32-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment in Port Jervis. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Port Jervis Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman found inside an apartment.

Heather Aleman was found dead inside her apartment around 6:52 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, after receiving a 911 call for an unconscious, bleeding woman, said Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

Officers responded to the Main Street apartment and found Aleman deceased inside, Worden said.

Based upon circumstances and information encountered at the scene, officers sealed off the apartment as a potential crime scene for forensic processing, he added.

The apartment is one of 8 apartments located in a three-story building.

Port Jervis City Police detectives are working with state police, as well as the district attorney's office and the medical examiner to attempt to ascertain the facts and circumstances that occurred prior to, and leading up to, Aleman’s death, Worden said.

An autopsy is being performed by the Office of the Orange County Medical Examiner.

An official cause of death has not been declared pending laboratory results which can take four to six weeks to complete.

"At this time, the apartment is still under the control of the Port Jervis Police Department and is being treated as a potential crime scene," said Worden.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

