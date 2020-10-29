DEA Agent Shoots Man While Attempting To Serve Gun-Related Federal Warrant At Rockland Hotel

One person was shot by a Drug Enforcement Administration agent as the agency attempted to serve a federal warrant on two suspects at a Rockland County hotel.
The shooting took place just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 outside the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, at 425 E Rt. 59 in Nanuet as agents, along with members of the New York Drug Task Enforcement Task Force, attempted to execute the warrant associated with an ongoing gun-related investigation, said Erin L. McKenzie-Mulvey, spokesperson for the DEA.
During the arrest, a firearm as recovered, and shots were fired, McKenzie-Mulvey said.
One defendant was shot, she added. He was brought to a local hospital and was reported in stable condition.
A second person was arrested, officials said.
Agents had set-up surveillance of the men at the hotel before the shooting.
This is a developing story.
