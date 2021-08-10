Day Camp Security Guard From Rockland Charged With Stealing Phone From Teen

A security guard from Rockland County working for a day camp at a Westchester high school is facing a felony charge for allegedly stealing an iPhone and debit card from a teenage counselor, police said.

West Haverstraw resident Israel Rodriguez, age 63, turned himself in at the Scarsdale Police Department on Friday, Aug. 6 following a report from an 18-year-old village resident who had her iPhone stolen.

Police said that on Wednesday, Aug. 4, an employee from the Scarsdale High School day camp reported that she had turned her iPhone in the mandatory bin prior to her 8:30 a.m. meeting, as employees are not permitted to have their cellphones on them while working.

When her shift ended at 4 p.m. that day, her phone - which also had her driver’s license and debit card in the case - was missing, prompting an investigation by police and the Superintendent of the Village Parks and Recreation.

On Aug. 6, Rodriguez, a security guard at the camp, turned himself in to police, and he was charged with felony grand larceny and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was temporarily held and later released with a ticket to appear back in Scarsdale Village Court on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

