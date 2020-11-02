Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Dangerous Winds Bring Down Trees In Area

A fast-moving storm system with winds up to 50 mph per hour is causing hazardous driving conditions.
Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Officials across the region are warning of dangerous travel conditions as a storm with heavy winds moves into the area bringing down trees and utility lines.

One of the locations currently experiencing the effects of the storms is in Ramapo, where Ladentown Road is closed from Camp Hill Road to Route 202 due to a tree down across the roadway.

The combination of high winds with gust up to 55 mph wind gusts and blowing snow in multiple locations may create hazardous travel conditions, including slippery surfaces, reduced visibility, and power outages due to downed limbs and wires.

