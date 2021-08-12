Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Danbury Mall Placed On Lockdown After Girl Injured In Shooting

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Danbury Fair Mall
Danbury Fair Mall Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Daniel Case

A teenage girl was injured after shots were fired during an incident at the Danbury Fair Mall overnight.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

The victim, a 16-year-old, suffered the gunshot wound to her upper chest and was described as being conscious and alert, according to Danbury Police. She was taken to Danbury Hospital.

The incident happened near Macy's.

The mall was immediately placed on lockdown as police officers cleared the building.

Police said it's unknown how many suspects were involved and the investigation is continuing. State Police and several area departments are assisting in the investigation.

The incident is believed to be isolated, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.