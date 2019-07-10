Cuomo Signs Equal Pay Law At USA Women's Soccer Team's NYC Parade Of Champions

At the ticker-tape parade celebrating the World Champion USA Women's Soccer Team, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed pay equity legislation to close the gender wage gap.

Minutes before the Wednesday, July 10 parade through downtown Manhattan, Cuomo also called on US Soccer to pay the women's national team the same as the men's national team.

"There is no rationale why women should not get paid what men get paid. These are women's soccer players, they play the same game as the men's soccer players, and they play it better -- so if there is any economic rationale, the men should get paid less than the women," Cuomo said.

"New York will continue to lead the way forward and stand in solidarity with women and girls in every corner of this state. By signing this legislation, we are not only doing the right thing, we are also doing the moral thing and equal pay for equal work is now the law in the State of New York," Cuomo said.

During his remarks, Cuomo also praised the performances of two New Yorkers on the women's winning soccer team, both of whom are Long Islanders: Allie Long of Northport and Crystal Dunn of Rockville Centre.

One of the bill's sponsors, state Sen. David Carlucci, said: “The U.S. Women’s Soccer team reminds us equal work or even winning is not rewarded with equal pay. Women every day continue to be disenfranchised, making 80 cents or less to every $1 a man is paid."

Carlucci, who represents parts of Westchester and Rockland counties, added, "The first step in closing the gender pay gap is ending the salary history question so low salaries do not follow women throughout their career."

Earlier Daily Voice coverage of related state legislation can be found by clicking here.

