Crash Involving Two Sheriff's Vehicles Under Investigation By State Police

New York State Police are investigating a crash involving two Sheriff’s vehicles in the Hudson Valley that left three hospitalized, investigators said.

Police in Ellenville are investigating the collision, which happened at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, on Lucas Avenue in Marbletown.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined that an unmarked Ulster County Sheriff’s vehicle being driven by Deputy Sheriff Robert Shamro stopped a motorist for a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the stop, after Shamro walked away from the vehicle to speak with the driver, a second Sheriff’s vehicle, being driven by Corrections Officer James Wenzel, “failed to observe the two vehicles striking the unmarked sheriff's vehicle in the rear pushing it into Shamro and the driver being interviewed."

All three were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for updates.

