Crane Accident Injures 2 At Amazon Construction Site In Hudson Valley, Closes Roadway

Ben Crnic
The incident happened at an Amazon construction site in Hawthorne on Route 9A. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a crane at an Amazon construction site in Northern Westchester. 

The incident happened on Friday afternoon, March 17 in Hawthorne at an Amazon construction site located next to 245 Saw Mill River Rd. (Route 9A), Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Oliva said. 

As a result of the incident, two people were taken to the hospital. Police have not yet released any information regarding their condition. 

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is currently investigating the incident along with officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to Oliva. 

The southbound lane of Route 9A near the construction site is currently closed but is expected to reopen soon. The northbound lane remains open. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

