COVID-19: Public Safety Violations Linked To Social Distancing Issued At These Rockland Locales

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic passed the 10,000-case mark in Rockland County, residents have been busy calling in complaints of infractions related to social distancing and other gatherings.

According to Rockland government officials, the county, police departments, and the state have received 468 complaints about everything ranging from social distancing to schools being open to wedding and funerals being held.

The Rockland Health Department has issued 13 violations since enforcement began in March, said county Spokesman John Lyon.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said inspectors are not out looking for something, but merely investigating when a person calls in a complaint.

Day wanted to assure residents that the county is "not targeting" any group or "anyone" for that matter.

What county officials do want, is people to be safe and follow the current limitations and rules and help flatten the curve.

Lyons said the latest violations included:

On Friday, April 24, inspectors observed more than 100 people at the Viznitz Cemetery, Route 306, New Hempstead, with additional vehicles arriving during the time of inspection. The majority of individuals present were not wearing masks/face coverings and were not maintaining social distance. Violations were issued to the owner of the property, Congregation K'hal Torath Chaim Inc., for having a gathering of more than 10 people.

Also on Friday, April 24, inspectors observed 32 people, including a bride in a wedding gown, groom, bridesmaids in similar gowns, and all others dressed in formal wear present in the rear of 12 Mark Drive, Wesley Hills. Violations were issued to the occupant of the property, Julie Lichtschein for gatherings of more than 10 people.

On Tuesday, April 21, inspectors observed at 1 Stetner Street approximately seven people in the front of the property and 12 people in the rear of the property not adhering to social distancing with some adults not wearing face masks. Violations were issued to the owner of the property, One Stetner Trust, for violating a gathering of more than 10 people.

In addition, the Environmental Health Section of the Department of Health has taken enforcement actions at these businesses:

Continental Glatt Kosher, March 17 - wedding in progress. Posted closed

Atrium Plaza, March 18 – wedding in progress. Posted closed

Paraiso Latino Restaurant, March 23 – Buffet open to the public. Taken out of service.

Fancy Buffet, March 23 – Buffet open to the public. Taken out of service.

Polleria El Asador, April 8 – Public sitting & eating. One person observed sitting & eating, violation corrected.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.