COVID-19: Man Intentionally Coughs On Rockland Walmart Customer, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A man who coughed on another customer in the Walmart in Airmont several times on purpose has been arrested.
A man who coughed on another customer in the Walmart in Airmont several times on purpose has been arrested.

A man was arrested for allegedly coughing on another customer at an area Walmart several times after an eagle-eyed police officer spotted him during a traffic stop.

The incident took place on Monday, December 14, in Rockland County at Walmart in the Village of Airmont, said the Ramapo Police.

It was alleged that the man, an Orange County resident, unprovoked coughed on another customer several times. The man then left the store, police said.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the customer became concerned over the possibility of being exposed to the virus.  

Police obtained a video of the man from the customer who was coughed on and shared it on social media and with other officers.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 59 for several traffic offenses. When the officer approached the vehicle, he recognized the driver to be the man from the Walmart incident. 

The man, a 25-year-old from Monroe, was taken into custody and transported back to headquarters for processing. 

He was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and released without bail. Police did not release the man's name.

