COVID-19: Man Charged With Assault Over Altercation About Mask In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A man is facing charges after police said he punched a victim at a thruway service area during an argument about mask-wearing in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police troopers responded to a report of a physical altercation at the Malden Service Area on I-87 in Ulster County the town of Saugerties at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Investigators determined that a patron got into an argument with 28-year-old Angel Carrera Gomez, of South Carolina, over Carrera Gomez not wearing a mask, police said.

State Police said Carrera Gomez punched the victim in the face, which caused the victim to fall down and strike his head.

Police said the victim suffered abrasions to his face, and his glasses and watch were damaged during the altercation.

Carrera Gomez was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, authorities said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 23, state police said.

