COVID-19: Large Street Gathering Of About 200 People Ends With One Dead, Police Say

In the midst of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and orders for residents to be inside their homes unless absolutely necessary, police officers found themselves breaking up two large gatherings, one that ended with a fatality, in the area.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 in Poughkeepsie.

That's when the city's police department received several calls reporting a large number of people gathering in the area of Fox Terrace and South White Street, said Capt. Steven Minard.

Officers responded and found more than 50 people gathering and multiple vehicles parked illegally that were impeding traffic, Minard said.

Officers addressed the issue by speaking with several people and the group broke up.

About two hours later, at around 7:15 p.m., police again began receiving calls of a group of people being unruly in the same area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met by more than 200 people gathered in the streets.

Several of those gathered were riding ATVs and motorcycles around the streets and yards driving recklessly and taunting officers, he said.

One subject operating a dirt bike was involved in a serious accident at the intersection of Baker Street and Worrall Avenue. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department and K-9s provided assistance to the City of Poughkeepsie Police and the majority of people dispersed, the captain said.

The crash is under investigation, and no arrests were made.

