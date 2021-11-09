COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive-Test Rate; New Breakdown By County

For the third straight day, the Hudson Valley saw an increase in its positive COVID-19 infection rate as New York contends with a rise in cases as the holiday season approaches following a weeks-long downturn.

The average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested for the virus in the Hudson Valley climbed to 1.94 percent in the latest update from the state Department of Health, up from 1.84 percent as recently as Friday, Nov. 5.

Statewide, the positive infection rate continues to rise, from 2.46 percent on Nov. 5 to 2.59 percent in the latest update from the state.

According to the latest update from the Department of Health, 30 new deaths were reported statewide, though none were in the Hudson Valley.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 6.41 percent (up .12 percent);

Finger Lakes: 6.56 percent (up .08 percent);

North Country: 5.65 percent (up .07 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 5.19 percent (up .08 percent);

Central New York: 4.60 percent (down .01 percent);

Capital Region: 4.49 percent (up .17 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.42 percent;

Long Island: 2.45 percent;

Hudson Valley : 1.94 percent (up .09 percent);

: 1.94 percent (up .09 percent); New York City: 1.13 percent (up .02 percent).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Orange County: 75 new (59,075 since the pandemic began);

Westchester: 74 (145,017);

Dutchess: 31 (36,432);

Ulster: 25 (17,785);

Rockland: 19 (54,068);

Sullivan: 18 (8,820);

Putnam: 10 (12,726).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Tuesday, Nov. 9:

Westchester: 2,350;

Rockland: 780;

Orange County: 785;

Dutchess: 505;

Ulster: 286;

Putnam: 98;

Sullivan: 85.

There were 111,451 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,480 newly confirmed infections for a 3.12 percent positive daily infection rate.

Eleven more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 1,794 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 88.4 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 75 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 67.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 9, 1,511,625 (1,314 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,343,133 (545 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"I'm proud of New Yorkers for all of the progress we've made in fighting this pandemic," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Each day we get closer to beating COVID-19, but we cannot get complacent. This vaccine is our best weapon, and now children can begin getting vaccinated as well.

"We must all be an ambassador of this vaccine and tell our loved ones to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

