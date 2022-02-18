Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: NY State Trooper Sues Cuomo, Top Aide Melissa DeRosa Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
Police & Fire

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Man Charged With Possessing Forged Vaccine Card

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A fake COVID vaccine card.
A fake COVID vaccine card. Photo Credit: US Customs and Border Control

A Northern Westchester man has been charged for allegedly giving a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to his employers.

Andre Davis, age 53, of Peekskill, was arrested on Tuesday, August 15, for the incident which took place in February in Yorktown.

According to the Yorktown Police, officers received a report from a residential group home located within the Town of Yorktown that an employee, later identified Davis, allegedly submitted a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to their human resources department. 

 An officer responded to the facility and initiated an investigation which found that Davis did knowingly possess the fake COVID-10 vaccination card, police said. 

Davis voluntarily turned himself in to police and was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Following his arrest, Davis was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday, March 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.