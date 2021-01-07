Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

COVID-19: Congressman Tests Positive Hours After Challenge On Electoral College Certification

Zak Failla
Congressman Jake LaTurner
Congressman Jake LaTurner Photo Credit: Twitter/@RepLaTurner

A Republican Congressman became the latest official to test positive for COVID-19 just hours after he participated in a House vote challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral votes on Wednesday.

Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner announced that he had received the positive test result late on Jan. 6, hours after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and Congress confirmed Biden’s victory.

LaTurner had participated in a vote as the House determined whether to object to Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, which was overwhelmingly denied by voters. After voting on the Arizona objection, LaTurner never returned to the floor.

LaTurner has not reported experiencing any symptoms. It is unclear when he received news of the confirmed positive test. Representatives for LaTurner said that he was tested as part of Washington D.C.’s travel guidelines that require visitors to be tested for COVID-19.

“Congressman LaTurner is following the advice of the House physician and CDC guidelines and, therefore, does not plan to return to the House floor for votes until he is cleared to do so,” officials said.

