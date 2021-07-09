Commercial Vehicle Enforcement In Rockland County Nets 63 Violations

Over a four-month period, police and state officials in part of Rockland County issued 63 summons to drivers of commercial trucks for various violations including being over the weight limit and carrying hazardous materials.

The Orangetown Police Department conducted three commercial vehicle enforcement details this year in an effort to cut down on the number of trucks violating road rules.

The details were held on Wednesday, April 28, Tuesday, June 22, and Tuesday, July 6, said Orangetown PD Captain James Brown.

Inspectors from the state Department of Transportation were on-site and inspected numerous commercial vehicles, each one with a gross vehicle weight rating of over 10,000 pounds.

The police officers directed their enforcement to Oak Tree Road, Route 9W, Route 340, and Route 303, Brown said.

A total of 63 summonses were issued to commercial vehicle drivers in violation of the traffic and tax laws.

Several of the summonses were issued for exceeding the posted “5 Ton Weight Limit” sign on Oak Tree Road.

