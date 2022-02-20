College Student From Hudson Valley Shot, Killed Near Upstate NY Campus

A female college student from the Hudson Valley was shot and killed on a street just off campus by a man who had no affiliation with the upstate New York university, according to authorities.

At about 5:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb.18, police in the village of Potsdam, New York, located in St. Lawrence County, responded to a report of an unconscious female on College Park Road.

Responding patrols located the 21-year-old victim, now identified as Putnam County resident Elizabeth Howell, of Patterson, lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds, according to state police.

She was transported to Canton Potsdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

State Police have announced that 31-year-old Michael J. Snow, of Massena, New York, also in St. Lawrence County, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the case.

He was arraigned in the town of Potsdam Court and was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail, state police said.

At the request of the Potsdam Police Department, the state police is leading the investigation.

State Police and Potsdam Police are being assisted by the:

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office,

St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office,

University Police Department at SUNY Potsdam,

Federal Homeland Security Investigations.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.