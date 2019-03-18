Cold Case: 16-Year-Old Area Homicide Remains A Mystery

New York State Police are seeking any tips into their investigation of a 16-year cold case involving the 2003 murder of Megan McDonald.

McDonald’s body was discovered on March 15, 2003, in a field off of Bowser Road in Wallkill in Orange County. She was 20 years old at the time of her death.

The cause of McDonald’s death was determined to be blunt force trauma. At the time of her homicide, McDonald worked at the Galleria Mall in Middletown. She was also attending SUNY Orange County Community College.

Anybody with information regarding this case is urged to contact SP Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 344-5370. All calls are confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.