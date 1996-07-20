Coach Bus Fires Leads To Route 9W Closure In Rockland

Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
A stretch of Route 9W was closed after a coach bus fire broke out in Rockland County.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20 in West Haverstraw near Railroad Avenue.

The bus was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

