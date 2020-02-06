Cleaner Accused Of Stealing From Area Home Several Times

A woman working for a cleaning service in the area is facing charges for allegedly stealing from a home she was working in on multiple occasions, state police said.

The New York State Police Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently conducting an investigation into Orange County-based D&M Family Cleaning Services in Otisville following reports from a client who alleged that a woman stole items from a Mount Hope home.

According to police, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Otisville resident Christine Maldonado, 34, was arrested and charged with petit larceny after repeatedly robbing the home in Mount Hope.

Following her arrest, Maldonado was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Mount Hope Court on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to respond to the charge. State Police investigators noted that additional charges are expected to be levied.

Anyone who uses D&M Family Cleaning Services that believe they’ve been a victim has been asked to contact Trooper Stephen Malone in Middletown by calling (845) 344-5353.

