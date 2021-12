A child suffered a leg injury after being hit by a vehicle on a roadway in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place a little after 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6, at 372 Blauvelt Road in Monsey, said the Ramapo Police.

The child was transported to Westchester Medical Center with a minor leg injury, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.