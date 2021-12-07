Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Elective Surgeries To Be Halted At 32 NY Hospitals
Police & Fire

Child Injured After Stray Bullet Enters Home In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in the area are investigating after numerous bullets were fired into a home, injuring a child.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6 at 32 N. White St., in the City of Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, an 8-year-old boy was struck by debris from one of the bullets, causing a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on the confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.