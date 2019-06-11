Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 16-Year-Old Girl Injured In Route 304 Crash That Took Out Utility Pole, Police Say
Police & Fire

Cash, Credit Cards Among Items Stolen From Vehicles In Rockland

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police
Police Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police have issued a safety reminder after several Rockland residents reported having cash, credit cards and other valuables stolen from their vehicles.

Orangetown Police say they have received five reports from people who allegedly had their vehicles entered and valuables stolen on Tuesday, Nov. 5 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The vehicles were parked on Ramland Road and Blaisdell Road in Orangeburg, according to police.

One vehicle had its rear passenger window broken and cash and credit cards taken, police say.

“The Orangetown Police Department would like to remind people to always lock their vehicle doors when parked. Valuable items should be safely secured and unseen from public view," said OPD Detective/Sgt. James Sullivan.

“With daylight savings time upon us and night coming earlier, we would also recommend making sure your homes have lights on and doors and windows are secured when you are out of the house.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.